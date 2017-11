BALTIMORE (WJZ)– What a beautiful day! I mean, it got up to 66 degrees this afternoon, with sunshine pretty much everywhere! Our normal high is only 51!

Tomorrow and the next few days we will be back in the cooler 50’s, but still above average for late November.

It appears we will also start December on a mild note as well. Time to enjoy these nice days, before winter arrives!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook