Birthday Fundraiser To Be Held For Tina Frost

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday morning, a birthday fundraiser will be held for Tina Frost, the woman who was shot during the Las Vegas massacre on October 1.

According to the Facebook page, Tina Tough, The Green Turtle in Gambrills will be donating 20% of all sales toward the Kristina Frost Trust Fund starting at 11 a.m.. There will also be a silent auction from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..

In addition, there will be T-shirts and other items available for purchase that will go directly to Tina’s trust fund.

The family has also released an update on Tina’s GoFundMe page on Tina’s condition. The family says she has left Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and is now at a rehabilitation center. According to the family, more intense and focused therapies will be starting.

The GoFundMe page has raised $606,541.

