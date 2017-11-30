4.4 Earthquake Shakes Delaware, Also Felt In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States Geological Survey reports that Delaware has experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 5.1 magnitude, but USGS confirms to WJZ that it was only a 4.4 quake.

Although it was centered near Dover, WJZ has received many reports of people feeling the ground shake throughout Maryland, including in Baltimore, Jessup and Pasadena. It was also felt to the north of Delaware, as far away as Rockway Park, New York.

“It is pretty unusual to have an earthquake of this size in this area,” says Julie Dutton of USGS. “It’s not typical… There are actually several faults throughout the east coast. There’s not as common to have earthquakes in that area, but there are a lot of faults that do have the potential for earthquakes, so it’s not that completely unheard of.”

As for aftershocks, “there’s always the potential for aftershocks, but typically in this area you have one main shock and not many aftershocks,” Dutton adds.

This is a developing story.

