Two Teens Missing From Calvert County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police needs help locating two runaway teens from Calvert County.
Fifteen-year-olds Julyssa Daniel Simms and Trang Ngoc Nguyen, also known as Lola, were last seen on November 29, 2017 at about 9:30 a.m. at Calvert High School.
Simms 5-foot-5 and 90 pounds with a slim build, was wearing a gray sweater, black yoga pants, and gray Ugg boots.
Nguyen, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a medium build, was wearing a gray sweater, black yoga leggings, and blue Converse shoes with a red stripe. She also has half blonde and half black dyed hair.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the teens, please contact Maryland State Police.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook