Baltimore County Police Department Invites Kids To Play Hoops With Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Towson, children will be able to shoot some hoops with the Baltimore County Police Department in the Pre-Holiday Basketball Clinic.

Children ages 8 to 14 will be able to go to a free clinic hosted by the department. Police are encouraging them to bring a friend to get some hoops tips from county officers.

Officials say it’s a chance for the kids to learn teamwork as well as develop leadership skills. Children will also be able to ask questions regarding police work and how to join the Baltimore County Police Department as an Explorer or cadet.

Pizza, water, Gatorade, snacks and a “sports snack” will be provided.

To register, download and submit the basketball clinic permission slip/waiver to register. Walk-ins are welcome too.

The clinic will be at Dumbarton Middle School on December 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.. The school is at 300 York Road.

