Beagle Adopted After Video Of Her Scaling Shelter Cage Goes Viral

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beagle named Buttermilk has been adopted from a Virginia shelter after a video of her scaling her cage went viral.

“For some strays, we can only assume how they come into our care… however lately Buttermilk has shown staff just how she probably ended up with us,” the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter wrote on Facebook.

Buttermilk was not injured and she was also was moved into a different style kennel after her climb to ensure she wouldn’t try it again and hurt herself, the shelter says.

The beagle’s adoption was already lined up before the video was watched more than 100,000 times on Facebook.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook