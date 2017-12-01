Holiday Season To Kick Off In Baltimore County With Tree Lighting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County will get into the holiday spirit this evening with their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony will take place Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the downtown Towson shopping district at Olympian Park. This is at the corner of Allegheny Avenue and the traffic circle.

This year’s lighting will feature Santa and Mrs. Clause arriving on a fire truck, free hot chocolate, and pastries. There will also be fire jugglers and holiday musical performances by the Calvert Hall Jazz Band, the Gold Starz Marching Band, Daja Alexander, the Perry Hall Middle School Panthers, and the Anna Appicella School of Dance.

After the ceremony, the Towson Chamber of Commerce will host a Santa’s Workshop inside Eat-talian Restaurant, next to Olympic Park. The workshop which will include free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be a holiday music performance.

Due to the event, Allegheny Avenue will be closed to traffic from Washington Avenue to the traffic circle from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.. Mid-Atlantic Properties will also offer free parking from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their parking garage at 111 Allegheny Avenue.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook