2 More Arrested In Gang Death; Victim Was Stabbed 100 Times

Filed Under: Montgomery County Police Department, MS-13

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they have arrested two more people in the death of a man stabbed more than 100 times in an apparent MS-13 gang slaying.

Montgomery County police say 24-year-old Doris Giron-Jimenez and 22-year-old Albaro Rosa-Moreno were arrested Thursday. They are each charged with first-degree murder.

Last month, 19-year-old Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego was charged in the death of a man whose body was discovered buried in a park in Wheaton in September.

Police say the victim was decapitated and dismembered. Court papers said the killers cut the victim’s heart out and threw it in the grave.

Investigators have been unable to identify the victim.

Court records don’t list lawyers for Giron-Jimenez and Rosa-Moreno.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch