Natural Resources Police Collecting ‘Boatload of Toys’ At 2 Locations For Toys For Tots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  The Maryland Natural Resources Police are hoping to collect a “Boatload Of Toys” at two locations Saturday for Toys for Tots.

New, unwrapped toys will be collected from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kmart at 200 Kent Manor Drive in Stevensville and at Babies ‘R’ Us on Mall Circle Road in Waldorf.

Toys For Tots celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

The program began in 1947 in Los Angeles, when Major Bill Hendricks collected 5,000 toys for needy children ahead of the Christmas holiday. It was adopted by the United States Marine Corps the next year and expanded into a nationwide project.

