Police Searching For Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob a person at gunpoint last month.
Detectives say on Nov. 24, the suspect attempted to rob the victim in the 5200 block of Preakness Way.
The victim was able to flee and the suspect was captured on hospital surveillance video.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6341 or Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile App to your smartphone.
