WJZ’s Talent To Be Featured In This Year’s Mayor’s Christmas Parade In Hampden

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Mayor’s Christmas Parade is Sunday in Hampden, an event that’s in its 45th year, the same number of years one of WJZ‘s meteorologist has been working at the station.

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Hampden, the sparkling lights on 34th Street and the Mayor’s Christmas Parade.

Lyla Kline is Miss Yuletide 2017.

“I’ll be on a float with Junior Miss Yuletide waving to my family and friends,” Kline said. “I’m so excited.”

The parade in its 45th year and so is Bob Turk, now in his 45th year at WJZ. He’s this year’s grand marshal.

It all starts at Falls Road and Cold Spring Lane.

“We start at 1 o’clock at Poly-Western, go down Falls Road to 36th Street in the business district,” said parade Chairman Tom Kerr. “Because all the money for the parade came from the businesses in Hampden.”

The community event brings 15,000 people to the streets to enjoy floats, marching bands and much more.

“I had to write a biography about myself and send it in with a picture,” said Stella Caccamese, Junior Miss Yuletide 2017. “Two months later

I got the call I was Junior Miss Yuletide. I’m really excited.”

The fun lasts three hours and two and a half miles. Don’t miss the party.

“When we see all the people along the streets, we know that all our work has paid off,” Kerr said. “It’s a great event for the city of Baltimore.”

Mayor William Donald Schaefer started the parade in 1972. Besides WJZ’s Bob Turk, you can look for WJZ’s Tim Williams, Meg McNamara and Ron Matz.

