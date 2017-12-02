Baltimore County Police Investigate Randallstown Homicide

Randallstown, Md (WJZ)– Baltimore county police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a home in the 3900 block of Nemo road in the Randallstown area.

Just after 1:30am on December 1, 2017 police were called to the home after a victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 54-year old Monday Mokonnen of the 3900 block of Nemo road. The Initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects forced their way into the house while the residents were asleep.

The suspects walked into a bedroom where Mr. Mokonnen was sleeping and shot him several times before fleeing the residence. The other occupants were never threatened or harmed during the fatal shooting.

Police believe that Mr. Mokonnen was targeted by the suspects as there were no signs of any other type of crime inside the home.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

