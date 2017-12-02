Md. Organizers Of Puerto Rico Holiday Relief Need Help Transporting Items

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It has been 73 days since Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico and left behind a trail of death and destruction.

Just in time for the holiday season, some elves in Baltimore are helping people there.

Water, food and power remain commodities, but as the holidays approach on the island more than 1500 miles away, nearly 100 dedicated elves are busy inside a Baltimore workshop, sorting, stacking and preparing to ship 1500 boxes of life and love to those on the island.

“These boxes are full of love. these boxes will not just feed their tummies but we also want to feed their hearts,” said organizer Elma Devarie.

For several years, Bags of Love have helped Maryland families during the holidays.

“A box with 25 pounds of groceries is not going to save a life but it is going to send a message of hope, and a message of love,” Diana Torruella-Gaines said. “People in Puerto Rico are waiting in line for everything. We love San Juan, and we love Baltimore.”

Inside of the boxes are meals for a family of eight, other desperately needed items and even board games.

“We want them to know there are people here in the United States that cares, but not just Puerto Rico but the entire Caribbean,” Devarie said.

Getting all of the items to the island, will take more than a sleigh and reindeer.

Devarie says it cost anywhere from 15 cents to a dollar per pound to get the boxes to the island.

She’s looking for somebody who can provide a Christmas miracle.

“Right now, we’re looking for someone anyone that can help us bring these boxes full of joy and Christmas cheer to Puerto Rico,” she said.

If you’d like to help please call 240-375-0422 or 301-322-4503.

