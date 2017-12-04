2 Adults, 2 Teens Charged In String Of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two adults and two teens are facing charges in Baltimore County due to their alleged involvement in a string of robberies targeting business owners.

Three of them are also facing carjacking charges.

The incidents took place between Sept. 15 and Nov. 27.

Police say they first started receiving reports from business owners who said they were followed to their homes from their businesses.

The date and location of each robbery is as follows:

9/15/17 1700 block of Yakona Road, 21234

11/7/17 9100 block of Panorama Drive, 21128

11/8/17 8900 block of Talc Drive, 21237

11/16/17 1100 block of Pelham Wood Road, 21234

11/21/17 1700 block Yakona Road, 21234

11/26/17 2300 block of Salem Village Road, 21234

11/27/17 9300 block of Indian Trail Way, 21128

11/27/17 Unit block of Miceli Court, 21234

The same victims were targeted in the Sept. 15 and Nov. 21 incidents, both of which occurred as the victims were returning home after closing up their restaurant.

Police say the suspects approached the victims in front of their home and threatened them with a handgun. One of the victims was able to produce his own weapon during the November 21 robbery, causing the suspects to flee.

During the November 16 robbery, police say the suspects fired several rounds from handguns at one of the victims. Fortunately, neither of the victims were injured during the incident, but the suspects allegedly stole money and belongings from them before fleeing from the area.

Two incidents occurred on Nov. 27, the same day three of the four suspects were arrested.

Police say it was just after 4 p.m. when a victim standing at his mailbox was assaulted and suffered serious head injuries. His keys and vehicle were stolen.

Later, at 6 p.m., police responded to another location for an armed robbery, where the victims told police they were approached by several armed suspects while returning home from work. They say their keys and two cars were stolen.

Police say the identities of the suspects and their charges are as follows:

Anthony Milton King, Jr., 31 , of the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue, 21215. King was arrested on November 27 and charged with two counts each of armed robbery, armed carjacking, robbery, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, first-degree assault, theft and one count of carjacking.

, of the 2900 block of Woodland Avenue, 21215. King was arrested on November 27 and charged with two counts each of armed robbery, armed carjacking, robbery, use of a handgun in a crime of violence, first-degree assault, theft and one count of carjacking. Antonio Larry, Jr., 30 , of the 1600 block of Riggs Avenue, 21217. Larry was arrested on November 28 and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact, three counts of fraud, and numerous credit card and theft offenses.

, of the 1600 block of Riggs Avenue, 21217. Larry was arrested on November 28 and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact, three counts of fraud, and numerous credit card and theft offenses. Brekwan Kareem McFadden, 16 , of the 700 block of Wyanoak Avenue, 21218 was arrested on November 27. McFadden has been charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence, and three counts armed carjacking.

, of the 700 block of Wyanoak Avenue, 21218 was arrested on November 27. McFadden has been charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence, and three counts armed carjacking. Melvin Norong Thompson, 17, of the 700 block of Wyanoke Avenue, 21218 was also arrested on November 27. He has been charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, theft, and three counts of armed carjacking.

All of the cars stolen in the robberies were later recovered, policy say. King, Larry, and McFadden are currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status. Thompson was released on his own recognizance. County Police are working with other jurisdictions to determine if this group is responsible for additional robberies in the area.

