Driver Critical After Car Overturns Into Pond Off Route 100 In Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in which an SUV overturned into a pond in Ellicott City.

Police received a report around 1:30 p.m. of a Ford Edge traveling erratically on eastbound Route 100. At some point the vehicle left the roadway, struck a guard rail, overturned and came to rest in a pond near Executive Park Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and a fire department water rescue team pulled the driver from the vehicle. He was transported to Howard County General Hospital in critical condition. The driver did not have identification and police are working to determine his identity. There was no one else located in the vehicle.

One lane of Route 100 eastbound remains closed for the investigation. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

