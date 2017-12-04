Md. Police Drug Lab Supervisor Pleads Guilty To Drug Thefts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The former manager of a Maryland police lab pleaded guilty to charges she stole prescription drugs dropped off at police stations.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports that 48-year-old Annette Box, of Pasadena, agreed to the plea, which sees her plead guilty to three offenses, including misconduct in office.

Box had been the manager of the county police force’s drug lab.

She was arrested in December 2016 after authorities say she was taking prescription opioids out of drop boxes placed at police stations for the public to safely dispose of unused medications.

Court records show that since her arrest, Box is now facing an additional charge of misconduct in office.

Prosecutors believe the thefts occurred over a two-year period from 2014 to 2016.

