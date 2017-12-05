Baltimore City Council President To Lobby D.C. On Gun Control

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s City Council president is headed to the nation’s capital to lobby for a change in gun laws. The city is in the midst of a surge of violent crime and has recorded more than 300 homicides this year.

Baltimore City Council President Bernard “Jack” Young said in a statement Tuesday that he’ll meet with members of Congress and legislative staffers. He said he’ll push for new laws but also stronger enforcement of current ones.

Young said the city’s historic increase in violent crime is tied to a flood of illegal firearms into his city.

Young also said he’ll push for the restriction of the so-called “bump stocks” that turn guns into automatic weapons. Police said the devices were used in the deadly Las Vegas shooting in October.

