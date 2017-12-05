BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a massive explosion that rocked a house in the Baltimore Highlands off of its foundation Monday.

The impact and flames were so severe that one man had to be rushed to the hospital.

It took 80 firefighters from multiple counties just to get the blaze under control.

WJZ has been told two brothers were inside the home when it happened, and miraculously only one had to be hospitalized.

After hearing an initial boom, one stepped outside, while the other was rocked by a second explosion. There has been no word on the injured brother’s condition.

It’s also amazing, investigators say, that the impact of the blast didn’t affect other homes.

Still, the family is left homeless during the holiday season, and the entire neighborhood is rattled.

“It’s probably one of the more impressive scenes that I’ve seen in a while,” says Baltimore County Fire Department Captain Tim Rostkowski.

Blown out windows, melted siding and debris everywhere. Investigators say most of the damage was confined to the back of the home.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation. The home will likely have to be torn down.

The GoFundMe page to help the family can be found HERE.

