BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of murdering a local firefighter.
John Hickey was found murdered in his Upper Fells Point apartment last week.
The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.
Baltimore police say a welfare check Thursday led them to the 1800 block of East Pratt St., where they found Hickey shot in the head inside his locked apartment.
Nothing inside the apartment had been taken.
There will be a service held for Hickey on Thursday at 1 p.m. Haights Funeral home in Sykesville.
