BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some very mild air in the region Tuesday sent temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s!

An area of showers associated with a cold front, is moving across the region Tuesday night, and will clear the region by early morning.

Cooler and drier air will filter in Wednesday, and will continue to be re-enforced with colder air on Thursday and Friday.

An area of low pressure may develop in the Carolinas, and pass well offshore, but could cause a bit of wet snow and rain to move back into the eastern and extreme southern areas of Maryland later Friday night and Saturday morning.

Some colder air moving in may also cause some snow showers across central and western areas later Saturday night into Sunday morning.

All in all, a colder week than we have seen in a while, with all areas running below normal into next week at least! Bob Turk

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook