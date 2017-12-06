BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Association of Retired Persons has filed a friend of the court brief in support of a Maryland law against pharmaceutical price gouging.

The AARP announced the filing on Wednesday.

The first-in-the-nation law, which is being challenged in court, prohibits unconscionable increases in the prices of generic drugs and drugs that have lost patent exclusivity.

Hank Greenberg, the AARP’s Maryland state director, says it’s an important new law to prevent the predatory practice of hiking drug prices not because of production costs, but simply for profit.

A federal judge denied in effort in September to block the law from taking effect Oct. 1, but he allowed litigation against the law to move forward on the Association for Accessible Medicines contention that the law is vague.

