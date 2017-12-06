BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department sergeant who ran a corrupt gun unit has pleaded guilty in the case.
Sergeant Thomas Allers, 49, pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and racketeering offenses, including nine robberies. His sentencing is set for February 23, 2018, where he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Allers’ lawyer said that he would not testify against his fellow officers as a government witness.
Allers, who joined the Baltimore Police Department on July 22, 1996, was the officer-in-charge of the Gun Trace Task Force beginning in July 2013. He became the fifth Baltimore PD officers to plead guilty in this case.
Court documents show that he admitted to participating in nine robberies, with the amounts stolen ranging from $700 to $66,000.
In total, Allers admitted to stealing more than $90,000 by preparing and submitting false official incident and arrest reports, reports of property seized from arrestees, and charging documents.
