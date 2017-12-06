BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A charity event is raising emergency funds for the victims and witnesses of crime in Baltimore City.

“It’s really painful, I would say,” says Sabrina Parker, who’s making due with an older car after her new Kia Forte was stolen just outside her Cherry Hill home last year. “I woke up that morning and realized my car was gone.”

Parker says her past-due rent money was in the stolen car.

“The kid who stole my car probably had no idea what I was already going through,” Parker said.

With no way of getting to work in Laurel, Parker lost her job. But before the young mother lost hope, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office stepped in.

“They gave me money, and it helped a lot because I didn’t get evicted. I’m still here,” Parker said.

The Winter Solstice Benefit on Thursday will raise money to help people dealing with a financial loss or expense due to a crime. The gala is in its third year.

“It is extremely essential for victims of crime, especially as they go through that mental anguish and financial sort of challenges that being a victim of a crime presents, and so that’s what this benefit is all about,” Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.

Those impacted by crime may never forget it, but the support can go a long way.

“I look out the window to make sure it’s locked, and I look around me to make sure nobody is watching me,” Parker said.

Click here to contribute to the fund, which helps victims and witnesses whether a suspect is identified or not.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook