BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A colder and more December-like air mass has descended on the region. It appears this trend will stick around a while as well, with no real warm up in sight.

Over the next few days a series of weak disturbances will move down across the region, and in a few locations, may cause some snow flurries or snow showers.

These are most likely later Saturday, and mainly in far western Maryland, but a slight chance that we may see a few snow showers in central Maryland as well.

The coldest air of the season will move in over the weekend, and nighttime lows will drop into the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday night.

Our normal high and low for this period is 47 and 29.

Stay warm and keep your pets warm as well. Bob Turk

