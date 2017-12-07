ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire crews are responding to an apartment complex fire in Rosedale.
Officials say the fire broke Thursday afternoon at Stonecutter Court in Rosedale.
Officials say the 2-alarm fire has since been put out.
One firefighter has been transported to Shock Trauma with non life-threatening injuries.
The Red Cross will assist those who have been displaced by the fire.
This is a developing story. More information will be released when available.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook