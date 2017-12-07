Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire crews are responding to an apartment complex fire in Rosedale.

Officials say the fire broke Thursday afternoon at Stonecutter Court in Rosedale.

Officials say the 2-alarm fire has since been put out.

One firefighter has been transported to Shock Trauma with non life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross will assist those who have been displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when available.

