The incident happened around 4 p.m. on December 1 in Crawford County, which is about 90 miles south of Atlanta.

According to a press release by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the pit bull mix had bitten a woman who then called police. When the investigator arrived, he says the dog charged at him in an aggressive manner. The investigator says he was forced to shoot the dog after the animal lunged at him.

After the shooting, the owner of the dog, Joe Nathan Goodwin, recorded a video of the investigator assaulting him and demanding that he cut the animal’s head off or be taken to jail.

Video of investigator ordering Goodwin to cut the animal’s head off (WARNING: Graphic language)

Beheading posted to Facebook

After a long exchange with the investigator, Goodwin posts another video of him actually beheading the dog.

You can watch the video by clicking the link. (WARNING: Graphic language and images)

The body of the animal was collected and taken to the Crawford County Health Department for state rabies testing requirements and options regarding the dog.

The incident remains under investigation.

