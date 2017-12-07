LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ)– Fire officials are continuing to investigate what caused two Baltimore County explosions just hours apart.

Baltimore County fire officials say there are no obvious signs of arson in Tuesday’s home explosion in Baltimore County.

RELATED: Fire Officials: No Obvious Signs Of Arson In Lochearn Explosion; 13 Residents Displaced

Baltimore County Fire crews responded to an explosion that demolished a home in Lochearn, just one day after a similar house explosion in the Baltimore Highlands.

RELATED: House Explosion In Lochearn Is 2nd In 2 Days For Baltimore County

Authorities are already ruling out some possibilities.

“Preliminary investigations have shown there are no signs of arson,” said Elise Armacost, with the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Investigations are still in the early stages.

BGE continues to monitor the area out of an abundance of caution.

Fire crews say that about 10 adults and 3 children were displaced as a result of the Lochearn explosion. The Red Cross has responded to assist those with temporary housing.

GoFundMe accounts have been made for victims of both explosions.

Lochearn

Baltimore Highlands

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook