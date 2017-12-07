BALTIMORE(WJZ)– A cooler air mass was around the region compared to recent days, but it was absolutely average as well!

Tomorrow, more clouds should hold our temperatures from rising much above the low 40’s. Our normal is now 47.

A fast moving clipper, or an area of clouds and light snow, will move into the region on Saturday into early Sunday. At this point it appears much of Central Maryland could see about one inch or less of snow, with more expected to the south and east of the Bay.

It will remain cold, but sunny and breezy on Sunday. It does appear that this cold will stick around all next week, as well. Stay cozy!

