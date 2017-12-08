BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland school district has reversed its decision to stop taking students on field trips to Baltimore.
Last month, Carroll County Public Schools canceled field trips to Baltimore on the recommendation from the county’s sheriff department, citing “escalating violence” in the city.
The district had a planned field trip for Westminster Elementary School third graders to the Maryland Science Center in the Inner Harbor, and the Francis Scott Key High School’s band was invited to the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade in Hampden.
Last week, Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen met with Sheriff DeWees for a bi-partisan meeting to work towards a solution. DeWees changed his recommendation, and on Friday, CCPS said it would restore field trips to the city.
