BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A disaster turned into a Christmas miracle for one Florida family after some quick work by emergency room staff saved the life of an Elf on the Shelf.

Aubrie Thelen, 7, woke one early December morning to find Sam the Elf on the Shelf torn apart by the family’s German Shepard, Zoey.

Luckily for Sam, Aubrie’s mother, Jenn, is a nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Fla. Sam and his severed arm were rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

According to the hospital’s Facebook, Jenn told Aubrie not to fret “because we have the best medical team and they had ‘special doctors’ that could fix her elf’s injuries.”

The team of elf-saving surgeons quickly went to work on Sam.

Since Elf on the Shelf rules mandate elves can’t be touched, the team used special gloves from Santa to patch up Sam. The team also used Christmas magic, also known as glitter, to expedite his recovery.

The family was able to take Sam home that evening. The elf is now recovering on the shelf — and out of Zoey’s reach.

