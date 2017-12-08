ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — State Sen. Richard Madaleno says he will use public campaign financing in his bid for the Democratic nomination in the Maryland governor’s race.

In making the announcement Friday, Madaleno said Democrats should no longer accept unlimited money pouring into elections from undisclosed donors. He says he’ll fight for everyday families and not the interests of the big-donor class.

The state elections board implements the state’s public campaign financing fund. It says it has about $2.9 million. Candidates would need to raise 10 percent of the fund to qualify.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, used public campaign financing in 2014 and became the first to win the governorship with public financing. Before that, the fund had only been used once before in 1994.

