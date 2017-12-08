WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland Overnight Tonight |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A man is accused of sending a barrage of obscene and harassing text messages to an officer who gave him a citation in Maryland.

The Washington Post reports a Montgomery County officer started receiving text messages from 34-year-old Eugene Matusevitch after a seven-minute traffic court trial on Nov.14.

He’s accused of writing, “You there fatboy? On a donut break?” One message contained the officer’s Social Security number.

Matusevitch was charged with several offenses including harassing electronic communication. His attorney said it’s too early to know if the accusations are accurate or how his client will plead.

A no-turn sign at an intersection brought the officer and Matusevitch together. The officer testified that a driver made a swift turn and that he’d signaled him to stop.

