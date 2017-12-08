BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A brand new museum looks to offer a snapshot of the modern American teenager.

A pop-up museum has been built in an old storefront in Bethesda. It’s called the Museum of Contemporary American Teenagers.

All the exhibits were created by Maryland students.

Meg Gray created a closet.

“A lot of modern teenagers try to find something that will make them stand out,” Gray said. “So instead of going to shops like Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, you find something in thrift stores, and no one else can have it.”

From thrift stores to trigger warning, Amanu Hug’s exhibit is about gun violence and school shootings.

“It happens so often and like we talk about it and we talk about it in terms of how it affects our lives,” Hug said.

The exhibits range from gender roles to addiction, social media and helicopter moms. Hundreds of students contributed to more than 30 exhibits that stretch across two floors in the old storefront, to tell their stories, including Keely O’Keefe’s rising cost of college.

“Being able to kind of express your own voice in a manner that’s never really been done before is especially unique,” O’Keefe said.

The MOCAT Museum can be found at 7756 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, Md. It will only be open for two weeks up to December 16. The exhibits will run Thursday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

