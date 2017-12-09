WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Warning, Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App | Cancellations/Delays
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 Saturday to win its first Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since 1996.

Army (9-3) earned its second straight win over Navy (6-6) following 14 straight losses in the series.

Ahmad Bradshaw pushed over the goal line on quarterback sneak with 5:10 remaining and Blake Wilson kicked the extra point to put Army ahead.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry, who ran for 250 yards and a 68-yard score in the second quarter, led Navy to the Army 31 with 3 seconds left.

Navy elected to try a field goal, and after about 10 players used their feet to clear the snow, Moehring’s kick was long enough but drifted barely left.

Army cut its deficit in the series to 60-51-7 in a matchup of bowl-bound teams. The Black Knights claimed the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy thanks to an earlier victory over Air Force.

