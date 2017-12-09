WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Warning, Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md. |WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App | Cancellations/Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered a loaded gun and arrested a man after he fled from the vehicle he was driving Friday night.

Baltimore officers arrested 20-year-old Jokolby Cooper after they say he pulled over after authorities attempted to stop him, jumped out a blue Volvo and fled.

Detectives say Cooper had a loaded .380 caliber handgun on him at the time of the arrest.

Cooper was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with handgun violations.

