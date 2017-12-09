BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police recovered a loaded gun and arrested a man after he fled from the vehicle he was driving Friday night.
Baltimore officers arrested 20-year-old Jokolby Cooper after they say he pulled over after authorities attempted to stop him, jumped out a blue Volvo and fled.
Detectives say Cooper had a loaded .380 caliber handgun on him at the time of the arrest.
Cooper was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with handgun violations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook