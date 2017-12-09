Today

Snow showers.

High near 34.

In the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

More southern and eastern parts of Maryland.

Tonight

Snow likely before 7 p.m. then a slight chance of snow showers after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Chance of precipitation is 60 perecent.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Low pressure will bring the first accumulating snow of the season to much of the area through today. A cold front will cross the region tonight. A couple clipper-like systems will graze through the area next week.

Clouds continue to lower and thicken as snow develops aloft and low levels saturate further. The going snowfall forecast appears on track, albeit a bit slower. Due to the slower onset, adjusted start time of WSW along PA border back a couple hours and nudged snowfall amounts to tighten the gradient.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1-3 inches in Central , MD with 4 to 6 inches expected East. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly over southern Maryland.

Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook