BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Catholic priest who was once a member of the KKK is apologizing for his actions.

William Aitcheson placed a burning cross in front of an African American couple’s Maryland home in 1977, and now, forty years later, the couple says an apology is simply not enough.

The massive burning cross was left at Barbara and Phillip Butler’s College Park home four decades ago.

“Big whole eight-foot cross burning,” Phillip said.

This past summer, Father Aitcheson admitted he was once a member of the KKK and apologized for his role in terrorizing the Butlers.

“We forgive them when they know not what they do, but you knew what you were doing,” Barbara said.

Aitcheson also sent the Butlers a handwritten letter saying:

“One thing that kept me from apologizing to you directly- shame for what I did. I didn’t know how to deal with it. You deserve an apology but I did not demonstrate the strength needed to face you. I hope you can forgive me.”

“For you to tell me here is a piece of paper and I’m saying I’m sorry, 40 years ago, you don’t mean this,” Barbara said.

The Butlers also received $23,000. Money from a decades-old settlement Aitcheson never paid.

“Sirty pieces of silver is not going to buy the Butlers,” said their attorney Ted Williams.

The couple also believes the Catholic church should be held accountable as well, because they knew about Aitcheson’s past.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Arlington argues they only recently found out about the settlement. They say:

“Father Aitcheson had no legal obligation to make restitution, and it should be clarified he had no obligation under church law either. Father Aitcheson felt a moral obligation to pay as much as he could, and the diocese supported his decision.”

Aitcheson was ordained in 1988. The Butlers are considering taking legal action against the diocese.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook