BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pope Francis has called for a change of wording in Christianity’s best-known prayer.

The Lord’s Prayer is recited in English like this: “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”

The pontiff told an Italian Catholic TV station last week that “lead us not into temptation” should instead be “do not let us fall into temptation,” according to a BBC report.

“Do not let me fall into temptation because it is I who fall, it is not God who throws me into temptation and then sees how I fell,” he told TV2000. “A father does not do that, a father helps you to get up immediately.”

French Catholics have already made a similar change.

According to a report in the New York Times, French churches recently began using a version of the prayer in which the line “Ne nous soumets pas à la tentation” (roughly, “do not expose us to temptation”) was replaced with “Ne nous laisse pas entrer en tentation” (“do not let us give in to temptation”).

