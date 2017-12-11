WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade in Baltimore and the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade in Annapolis are both on USA Today’s list of the Top 10 holiday parades in the U.S.

The parades were nominated by the publication’s editors and voted on by readers.

This was the 45th year for the Mayor’s Annual Christmas Parade in Hampden, which travels a 2.5-mile route and attracts thousands eager to see floats, bands, WJZ personalities, dozens of Harley Davidsons and, of course, Santa Claus.

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade happens every year on the second Saturday in December in the Annapolis Harbor, and features boats transformed into floating holiday ornaments with elaborate light displays that light up the waterway.

