BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit while crossing the street on North Central Avenue at East Fayette Street in Southeast Baltimore.

After hitting the pedestrian on Sunday night, what can only be described as a light-blue colored pick-up truck sped away. Investigators believe the truck should have damage in the front right corner.

The victim is in the hospital. Crash detectives are investigating he incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-396-2608.

