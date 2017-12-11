BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama voters are getting a recorded phone call in which President Donald Trump says he needs Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate.

The 90-second audio recording released Sunday by the Moore campaign includes Trump saying progress on his agenda will be “stopped cold” if Alabama elects Democrat Doug Jones.

State voters will begin receiving the call on Monday, the day before the election.

Trump calls Moore a conservative who will help get the nation back on track after what he refers to as the “Obama disaster.” The president says Republicans need Moore’s vote in the Senate, where the GOP has a majority with 52 votes.

Trump calls Jones a liberal who’s a puppet of Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

