WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Police, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two people are injured after separate shootings in Baltimore on Sunday.

In Northeast Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot in the back while he was on the basketball court on the 2900 block of Jennifer Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

In West Baltimore, an officer was walking at Pennsylvania Avenue near North Avenue when he heard a gunshot. The officer soon found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the right leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Police are investigating both incidents and are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch