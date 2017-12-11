BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two people are injured after separate shootings in Baltimore on Sunday.

In Northeast Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot in the back while he was on the basketball court on the 2900 block of Jennifer Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

In West Baltimore, an officer was walking at Pennsylvania Avenue near North Avenue when he heard a gunshot. The officer soon found a 23-year-old man who was shot in the right leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Police are investigating both incidents and are asking anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook