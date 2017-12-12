WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To The Steelers 39-38| Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For those who need that cup of coffee to start their day, there is some good news.

On Wednesday morning at 7, the first 500 people who walk into the 8801 Pulaski Highway Dunkin’ Donuts location in Baltimore will be able to get a free medium hot coffee.

The free cup is part of the company’s “Brewing Joy” program. It’s the second year of the program and it’s their way of saying thank you to its guests and the local community in Baltimore. The cups will be served in the brand’s festive holiday cups featuring the word “Joy.”

In addition to the free coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts will will donate $1,000 to the Maryland Food Bank. The presentation for this check will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the food bank’s location on Halethorpe Farms Road.

