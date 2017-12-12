BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh has had a change of heart after canceling the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.

After receiving complaints from residents, the mayor tweeted out Tuesday night that the annual parade that’s been held for nearly 2 decades will continue. The Baltimore tradition brings out the masses on MLK Boulevard every year.

The mayor initially called for a day of service to honor Dr. King.

“We thought about what Martin Luther King Jr. would want us to do on this particular day and that he was a man of service, he was a man of god, he wanted to share with other people,” Mayor Pugh said.

The previous change received mixed reactions.

“As long as we honor him, I think that just… I think that’ll work, that works, ” Baltimore resident Isaac Clayton said.

“Why not keep it the same way?” said Levi Israel. “I think Baltimore is the kind of the city they sort of like tradition the like what they recognize.”

