BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 24-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery in West Baltimore.
Officers patrolling the area on Tuesday afternoon at 1:55 were approached by a victim who said he was just robbed. Authorities searched the area and found the alleged suspect in the 1500 block of N. Payson Street.
24-year-old Dantrey King of the 1500 block of Payson Street was arrested. After arresting King, Police found he had a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and money. King was charged with armed robbery and handgun violations.
I hope this felon is not offered the revolving door at the jailhouse.