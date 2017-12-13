WJZ BREAKING: Woman And Child Dead In Northeast Baltimore Fire
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 24-year-old has been arrested after an armed robbery in West Baltimore.

Officers patrolling the area on Tuesday afternoon at 1:55 were approached by a victim who said he was just robbed. Authorities searched the area and found the alleged suspect in the 1500 block of N. Payson Street.

24-year-old Dantrey King of the 1500 block of Payson Street was arrested. After arresting King, Police found he had a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and money. King was charged with armed robbery and handgun violations.

Comments
  1. Kevin Miller says:
    December 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I hope this felon is not offered the revolving door at the jailhouse.

