BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Community College is offering free tuition to Baltimore City Public School seniors thanks to a program launched by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Pugh and Baltimore City Community College announced the launch of the Mayor’s Scholars Program, which is part of the Baltimore Violence Reduction Update, on Wednesday.

The program’s aim is to provide more access to higher education by eliminating cost barriers.

The mayor issued the following statement:

“Every student should know that cost does not have to be a barrier when they choose better for themselves, and it starts with coordination among public schools and anchor institutions to make college and financial aid accessible, once and for all.”

The program covers tuition for the 29 associate’s degree and 16 certificate programs in technology, business, engineering, health care, hospitality, teacher education and other fields offered at BCCC.

“Cost should never be a barrier to any student who aspires to a college degree or job training,” BCCC President and CEO Dr. Gordon F. May said in a statement.

Baltimore City Public Schools reports that nearly 50 percent of high school seniors failed to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. As part of the program, the mayor says several events are planned in the upcoming months to help students with completing a FAFSA form.

“I want 100% of Baltimore’s seniors to complete the FAFSA so they can leave their professional and college options open,” said Mayor Pugh in the statement.

On Dec. 16, a workshop will be held at the Baltimore War Memorial where students and their parents can learn how to apply for federal financial aid.

