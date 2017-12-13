Hi Everyone!

Yeepers it is cold this morning. Clear, a beautiful star field pre-dawn, a great sunrise, but COLD. No shock as the wind is out of the NW, and strong. Welcome to our “weather life’ for the next 100 days. Its s called Winter. And we are 8 days from the shortest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere.

We are going to see a shot of warm and humid air move our way tonight. and as that moisture moves through there will be some flurries. They will amount to nothing. Just a visual deal.

Warmer tomorrow for sure especially without a wind chill.

A bit of a temp rollercoaster as we will drop back to the mid 30’s on Friday before rising, eventually, to the low 50’s as we start next week.

It is all in the numbers over the next few days. Thermometer numbers not inches of snow. And this time of the year that is a good thing.

MB!

