BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A hero-like turnout for a man who devoted himself to serving Maryland.

Thousands came to say goodbye to Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Sander Cohen, who was killed along I-270 when he stopped to help a vehicle that crashed. Inside that car was an FBI agent, who was also struck and killed.

At just 33-years-old, Cohen left far too soon. Friday, when Cohen was driving along 270 when he stopped to help a single vehicle crash.

FBI Special Agent Carlos Wolff was in the vehicle and when he got out, he and Cohen were struck and killed along the shoulder by another car. Both were tossed over the jersey wall.

Cohen also worked as a Rockville volunteer firefighter. He has been hailed a hero for his actions that night.

“He was a person that always helped people,” said Rockville Fire Chief James Vagonis. “It’s very ironic, that at the end of the day, he’s helping someone, and that’s where, tragically, his life has ended.”

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in any of the crashes. No charges have been filed.

