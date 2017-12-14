FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snowfall Affecting Today's Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Hanukkah, Jewish Community Center, Owings Mills

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Families and their children will be able to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah at the Jewish Community Center in Owings Mills.

The event will start with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Then there will be the building and lighting of a Lego Menorah. The evening will include pizza and latkes for dinner and different activities for children and then families. Donuts will also be served after the lighting of the menorah.

Lego building is for children ages 4 and older. The cost is $10 per child and $15 for adults. For more information about the event visit their website.

