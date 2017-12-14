FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Snowfall Affecting Today's Commute | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Delays
Filed Under:Loyola Blakefield

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Loyola Blakefield closed school Thursday after a racial slur was etched onto a bathroom stall.

The school released the following statement to WJZ Thursday:

Out of an abundance of care for our community, Loyola Blakefield’s administration decided to close school for the day on Thursday, December 14th. We did so after the discovery of graffiti etched onto the stall of a restroom, which included language of hate and bigotry, as well as a suggestive threat. We are working in partnership with the Baltimore County Police Department to investigate this hateful act.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by this attack on the respect and dignity of members of our community, especially our African American members who were targeted by this hateful message,” said President Anthony Day. “We will discover who did this, and they will no longer be a part of our community.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch