BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Loyola Blakefield closed school Thursday after a racial slur was etched onto a bathroom stall.

The school released the following statement to WJZ Thursday:

Out of an abundance of care for our community, Loyola Blakefield’s administration decided to close school for the day on Thursday, December 14th. We did so after the discovery of graffiti etched onto the stall of a restroom, which included language of hate and bigotry, as well as a suggestive threat. We are working in partnership with the Baltimore County Police Department to investigate this hateful act.